Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPAGF. Barclays lowered shares of Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. Gruma has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

