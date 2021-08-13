Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 121,828 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

