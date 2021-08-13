Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

