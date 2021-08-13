Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gryphon Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get Gryphon Gold alerts:

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.