Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Gryphon Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Gryphon Gold Company Profile
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.