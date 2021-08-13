Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Guardant Health worth $100,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

