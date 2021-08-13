Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

