Guider (GDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,649.42

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Guider has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $8,649.42 and approximately $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

