Gulden (NLG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,716.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Gulden has a market cap of $12.09 million and $16,716.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00384905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,576,508 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

