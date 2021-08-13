Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 404,205 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

