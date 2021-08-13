GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $108.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.41.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.