GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,743 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

