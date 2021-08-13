GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

