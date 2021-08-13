GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.