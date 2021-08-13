GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.