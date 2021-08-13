GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,419 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

