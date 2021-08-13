GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,293 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $583.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

