GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $407.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.