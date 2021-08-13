GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

