GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

CFO opened at $74.14 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

