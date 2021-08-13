GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $738.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.