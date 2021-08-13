GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.88.

