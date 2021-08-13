GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS GCOW opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.