GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $274.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

