GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46.

