GWM Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.