GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

DIS stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

