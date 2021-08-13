GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,465 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.