GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 8,260 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

