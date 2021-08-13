GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

