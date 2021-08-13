GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,259 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 659,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

FAST stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

