GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,872,000 after buying an additional 177,079 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.