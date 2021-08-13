GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $244.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

