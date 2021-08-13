GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

