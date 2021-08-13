GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $158,276.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.