Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

HAE opened at $62.60 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $20,383,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 81.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

