Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOFV remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 878,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,390. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

