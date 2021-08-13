Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 23,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.