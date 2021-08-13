Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLMAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HLMAF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

