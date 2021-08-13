Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 6,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

