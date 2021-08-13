Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires £29,326.68 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 35.74 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. Hammerson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

