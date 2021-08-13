Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 3,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.
