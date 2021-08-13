Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 3,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.