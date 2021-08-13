Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.80

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €226.80 ($266.82) and last traded at €216.20 ($254.35), with a volume of 47670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €224.00 ($263.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.54 ($147.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of €188.16.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

