HAPI Reaches Market Cap of $15.69 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. HAPI has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $3.02 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $48.35 or 0.00101615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 324,486 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

