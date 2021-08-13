Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Up 17.4%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares were up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several analysts have commented on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

