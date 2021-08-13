HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.96

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

