Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 104,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £180.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

