Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report sales of $118.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $484.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $550.48 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $565.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

