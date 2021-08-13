Harvest Finance Trading 76.2% Higher This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $178.10 million and $44.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $292.27 or 0.00613750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 609,356 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

