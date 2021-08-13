Hashgard Price Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $268,668.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

