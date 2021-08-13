Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Hawaiian worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $14,896,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

